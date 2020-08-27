Ocado taps Rolls-Royce executive to replace long-time CFO

Business

Ocado taps Rolls-Royce executive to replace long-time CFO

British online supermarket and technology group Ocado said on Thursday Duncan Tatton-Brown would step down as chief financial officer after eight years in the role and be replaced by Rolls-Royce finance chief Stephen Daintith.

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in East Grinstead
FILE PHOTO: A Ocado delivery van is seen along a country road in East Grinstead, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, East Grinstead, Britain, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Adam Oliver

Bookmark

REUTERS: British online supermarket and technology group Ocado said on Thursday Duncan Tatton-Brown would step down as chief financial officer after eight years in the role and be replaced by Rolls-Royce finance chief Stephen Daintith.

The company said Tatton-Brown, who is stepping down due to family circumstances, would continue as CFO until Nov. 22 after which he would be a non-executive director of three Ocado units.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark