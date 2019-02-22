OCBC's Q4 net profit falls 10%, misses estimates

SINGAPORE: Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) missed market estimates by reporting a 10 per cent drop in quarterly profit on Friday (Feb 22), hit by a subdued performance in its insurance business.

The results from Singapore's No 2 listed bank came days after top lender DBS Group posted an 8 per cent rise in quarterly profit, in line with market expectations.

OCBC's October to December net profit came in at S$926 million, versus S$1.03 billion a year earlier and compared with the S$1.17 billion average estimate of four analysts, according to data from Refinitiv.