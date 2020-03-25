Occidental to add three of Icahn's associates to board

Occidental Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it would add to its board three of activist investor Carl Icahn's associates, ending a long and bitter fight that began after its ill-timed acquisition of rival Anadarko Petroleum.

Andrew Langham, Nicholas Graziano and Margarita Paláu-Hernández will join Occidental's board as independent directors, the company said.

"We believe Oxy is a good company with good assets," Icahn said in a statement.

The Wall Street Journal had first reported https://on.wsj.com/2wAUfmN that Occidental was nearing a truce with Icahn.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)