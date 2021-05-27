OECD's Gurria sees deal on global tech tax in June or July

OECD's Gurria sees deal on global tech tax in June or July

OECD chief Angel Gurria said on Thursday he expects all the necessary elements for a global accord on taxing tech giants to be ready by June or July thanks to a sharp shift in the U.S. stance on the initiative.

OECD&apos;s 60th anniversary ceremony, in Paris
FILE PHOTO: OECD's Secretary General Angel Gurria speaks during a ceremony marking the 60th anniversary of the creation of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), at its headquarters in Paris, France December 14, 2020. Martin Bureau/Pool via REUTERS

"The issue was a little bit tied up, mainly because of the American position," he told a virtual news conference, adding that administration of President Joe Biden had made a "180 degree turn" from that of his predecessor.

He added negotiations on a minimum corporate tax rate are going forward. Some large companies are supporting such a rate in exchange for certainty on tax rates, he said.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Belén Carreño and Nathan Allen)

Source: Reuters

