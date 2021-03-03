Off-price clothing channel, online strength power Nordstrom's revenue beat

NEW YORK: Nordstrom on Tuesday (Mar 2) reported better-than-expected revenue for the holiday quarter, aided by a rise in e-commerce sales and growth in its off-price business, Rack.

Pandemic-induced declines in household income and high unemployment rates have led to a spike in demand for affordable clothing. This boosted the off-price business of Nordstrom, which also benefited from a greater shift to online shopping.

Sales at Nordstrom Rack decreased 23 per cent from a year earlier, but were better than previous quarter's 32 per cent slump.

Digital sales of about US$2 billion in the reported quarter accounted for 54 per cent of the retailer's total business.

Total revenue fell 19.7 per cent to US$3.65 billion in the fourth quarter ended Jan 30. Wall Street had forecast US$3.60 billion, according to analysts surveyed by Refinitiv IBES.