Office Depot, Support.com pay US$35 million to settle FTC allegations

WASHINGTON: Retailer Office Depot Inc and software firm Support.com Inc have agreed to pay US$35 million to settle U.S. Federal Trade Commission allegations the companies tricked consumers into buying computer repair services, the agency said on Wednesday.

Office Depot, which will pay US$25 million, and its software supplier Support.com, which will pay US$10 million, allegedly deceived customers by claiming software had found malware symptoms on their computers, the FTC said.

The agency said it intends to use the money to provide refunds to consumers.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)