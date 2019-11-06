Oil falls as big US crude build offsets hopes for US-China trade talks

Oil prices dropped on Wednesday after industry data showed a larger-than-expected build-up in U.S. crude stockpiles, but expectations for an easing of trade tensions between the United State and China capped losses.

SEOUL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, pulled down by a larger-than-expected build-up in U.S. crude stocks, after gaining for three straight sessions on expectations of an easing of in U.S.-China trade tensions.

Brent crude futures were at US$62.60 a barrel by 0330 GMT, down 36 cents, or 0.6per cent. Brent settled up 1.3per cent on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 29 cents, or 0.5per cent, to US$56.94 per barrel, having closed up 1.2per cent in the previous session.

U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels in the week ended Nov. 1 to 440.5 million barrels, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) released on Tuesday. That was nearly triple analysts' forecast for an increase of 1.5 million barrels.

Official data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due later on Wednesday.

"This morning's price action suggests that Asia is being more circumspect about oil and is concerned that bearish news was ignored entirely overnight," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, hopes remain for a breakthrough on trade in talks between the United States and China, the world's two biggest oil consumers, keeping price falls in check.

China is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to drop more tariffs imposed on Beijing as part of a 'Phase One' U.S.-China trade deal, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

"Investors will continue to take cues from U.S.-China trade talks," ANZ Research said in a note.

Looking ahead, next year's oil market outlook may have upside potential, Mohammad Barkindo, Secretary-General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Tuesday.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

But in the next five years, OPEC would supply a diminishing amount of oil, squeezed by rising U.S. shale output and other rival sources, according to the oil producer group's 2019 World Oil Outlook, released on Tuesday.

OPEC and its partners, including Russia, previously agreed to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day until March 2020. They will meet in early December to review output policy.

(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Richard Pullin)