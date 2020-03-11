Oil falls as Saudi Aramco aims to increase output capacity

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains, pressured by Saudi Arabia's plans to boost oil production capacity for the first time in more than a decade and weakened demand due to the spread of the coronavirus.

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains, pressured by Saudi Arabia's plans to boost oil production capacity for the first time in more than a decade and weakened demand due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Brent crude was down 74 cents or 2per cent to US$36.48 per barrel by 0930 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was off 75 cents or 2.2per cent at US$33.61‮‮.‬‬

With the collapse of coordinated output cuts by Saudi Arabia, Russia and others, the Saudi energy ministry has directed producer Saudi Aramco to raise its output capacity to 13 million from 12 million barrels per day (bpd).

"Oil’s supply-demand dynamics still point to a bias for weakness, as Saudi Arabia and Russia engage in a price war that threatens to push global markets into oversupplied conditions, at a time when global demand is being eroded by the coronavirus outbreak," Han Tan, Market Analyst at FXTM.

(Graphic: Oil price forecasts dim after price war begins - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/GLOBAL-OIL/0H001R8FWC99/eikon.png)

Oil prices had climbed US$2 earlier in the session on hopes that spending cuts by North American producers to cope with multi-year low crude prices would lead to a drop in output.

"Any reduction in spending and drilling will take time to show up in actual production figures and is unlikely to mitigate the bearish impact of a massive Saudi output increase, in case the latter does happen," said oil broker PVM's Tamas Varga.

Oil prices were also under pressure after U.S. crude oil inventories rose in the most recent week, while gasoline and distillate stocks fell, American Petroleum Institute data showed.

Policymakers and central banks have been taking measures to bolster their economies against disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak, the latest being the Bank of England which unexpectedly cut interest rates by half a percent on Wednesday.

"Coronavirus is still spreading globally and no doubt the virus' spread in major economies like the United States will continue to hurt oil demand," said Victor Shum, vice president of Energy Consulting at IHS Markit.

The flu-like coronavirus, which can be transmitted from person to person, originated in China late last year and has spread to more than 60 countries since then. It has infected over 100,000 people and killed more than 4,000 globally.

(Graphic: Oil price dive turns up the heat on OPEC finances - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/OIL-OPEC/0H001R8FBC7L/eikon.png)

A worker at Equinor's Martin Linge offshore oil and gas development has been diagnosed with the coronavirus and is being held in isolation, the Norwegian energy firm said. It said activity on the field will be reduced on Wednesday.

However, China's independent oil refiners are cranking up production as local governments begin to relax strict measures to contain the coronavirus and fuel demand begins to recover.

As new cases subside, more parts of China which had been in lockdown are being allowed to resume work, though travel curbs are still in place in some areas.

(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London, additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; editing by Jason Neely)