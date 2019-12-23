Oil group Total to pay US$100 million bonus as part of Apache Suriname deal

French oil company Total said on Monday that it would pay a bonus of US$100 million as part of its previously announced deal with U.S. peer Apache to develop an offshore block off Suriname.

PARIS: French oil company Total said on Monday that it would pay a bonus of US$100 million as part of its previously announced deal with U.S. peer Apache to develop an offshore block off Suriname.

"Total is pleased with this significant entry in Suriname where Total will become the operator and bring its deepwater expertise. The new license expands our positions in the Guyana-Suriname Basin, a highly favorable petroleum province," said Arnaud Breuillac, president of exploration & production at Total.

Under the deal, Apache and Total will each hold a 50per cent working interest in Block 58 in Suriname.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)