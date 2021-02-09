Oil hits 13-month highs on supply cuts, weak dollar

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Oil hit 13-month highs on Tuesday with the Brent benchmark staying above US$60 a barrel, supported by supply cuts, a weak dollar and optimism over a recovery in fuel demand.

LONDON: Oil hit 13-month highs on Tuesday with the Brent benchmark staying above US$60 a barrel, supported by supply cuts, a weak dollar and optimism over a recovery in fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for April were up 16 cents, or 0.3per cent, to US$60.72 a barrel by 1301 GMT.

Advertisement

Advertisement

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) for March was at US$58.00 a barrel, up 3 cents. Both contracts had hit their highest since January 2020 earlier on Tuesday after having risen for six straight sessions.

The dollar was down 0.4per cent against a basket of currencies, making dollar-priced commodities more attractive to holders of other currencies.

Top exporter Saudi Arabia is curbing supply in February and March, on top of cuts by producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, prompting forecasts of a supply deficit this year.

Also, Libya's output has fallen to 1.04 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.3 million bpd late last year due to an ongoing strike by Petroleum Facilities Guards, a Libyan oil source said on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Signalling no swift return of Iranian barrels into the market, Tehran and Washington appeared to be deadlocked over a resolution of sanctions on the OPEC member.

Investors are also pinning hopes on demand recovery when COVID-19 vaccines take effect and as governments and central banks deploy huge stimulus packages to shore up economic activity.

"Given the amount of liquidity in the system thanks to the U.S. Fed (Federal Reserve), all asset prices are inflated. We see prices reaching US$80 per barrel next year and there is an outside chance of a US$100," said Amrita Sen, co-founder of the Energy Aspects thinktank.

Investors are looking ahead to the U.S. weekly oil inventories data due later on Tuesday.

(Additional reporting by Florence Tan; editing by David Evans and Jason Neely)