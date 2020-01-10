Oil prices fall further as threat of Middle East war recedes

Oil prices dropped on Friday extending days of losses as the threat of war in the Middle East, a major oil producing region, receded and investors switched their attention to economic growth prospects and demand for crude.

FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas, U.S., August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Jessica Lutz

Brent crude was down 14 cents, or 0.2per cent, at US$65.23 at 0119 GMT, after falling more than 4per cent over the last two days. WTI was also down 14 cents, or 0.2per cent, at US$59.42, after dropping slightly on Thursday and plunging around 5per cent on Wednesday.

"The U.S. and Iran both appear to be trying to de-escalate ... bringing the region back from the brink of war and reducing the risk of a major supply disruption to oil markets," Eurasia Group said in a note.

Oil prices are below where they were before a U.S. drone strike killed a top Iranian general on Jan. 3, with Iran responding with a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi air bases hosting U.S. forces this week that left no casualties.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Source: Reuters

