Oil prices jump after 'attack' on tankers in Gulf of Oman

LONDON: Oil prices spiked by about three per cent on Thursday (Jun 13) after a reports of an "attack" on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

The US Fifth Fleet said it had received two distress calls after a "reported attack on tankers" in the Gulf, while a merchant shipping information service run by Britain's Royal Navy reported an "incident".

"UK and its partners are currently investigating," the United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on its website, without giving further details.