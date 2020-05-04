Oil prices open down on persistent oversupply worries

U.S. crude futures fell more than 5per cent in early trade on Monday, paring last week's gains, on worries about oil oversupply and tempered hopes for an economic recovery as some U.S. states and cities around the world ease coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell as low as US$18.50 a barrel and last traded down 95 cents, or 4.8per cent, at US$18.83. The benchmark contract rose 17per cent last week.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Peter Cooney)