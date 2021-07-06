Oil prices rise after big draw in US crude, gasoline stocks

Oil slipped on Tuesday, pulling back from its recent rally, after OPEC+ producers cancelled a meeting due to clashes over plans to increase supply to meet rising global demand.

NEW YORK: Oil prices rose on Thursday, rebounding from early losses after U.S. government data showed a much bigger drop than expected in crude and gasoline inventories.

Still, Brent prices remained as US$5 a barrel below Monday's close, as traders worried global crude supplies might swell following the collapse of negotiations between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+.

Brent crude oil futures rose 29 cents to US$73.72 a barrel by 11:34 a.m. EDT (1534 GMT), and U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 26 cents to US$72.46 a barrel.

Early in the session, both contracts fell to their lowest in about three weeks.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 6.9 million barrels last week to 445.5 million barrels, Energy Information Administration data showed. Analysts had expected a 4 million-barrel drop.

Gasoline stocks fell by 6.1 million barrels in the week to 235.5 million barrels, the EIA said. Analysts had forecast a 2.2 million-barrel drop.​

"The report is bullish, there’s no doubt," said Tony Headrick, energy market analyst at CHS Hedging. "We did see a very large increase in total gasoline supplied, which would have led up to the Friday before the Fourth of July weekend."

The market remained worried about this week's breakdown in discussions between major oil producers Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. Traders fear members of the OPEC+ group could be tempted to abandon the output limits they have followed during the pandemic to in an effort to capitalize on rebounding demand.

Saudi Arabia refused demands from the UAE to raise the amount it produced under terms of the pact OPEC+ agreed in 2020, when oil prices plunged during lockdowns.

The group is still holding back almost 6 million barrels per day (bpd) of output and had been expected reduce those cuts this year but days of talks failed to resolve the dispute.

Russia was trying to mediate to help to strike a deal to raise output, OPEC+ sources said on Wednesday.

Concerns about the pandemic also weighed on prices. Japan, the world's fourth-largest oil user, is set to declare a state of emergency for the Tokyo area and South Korea reported its highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases.

The Brent six-month spread remains in backwardation with the front-month price higher than later months. "This suggests that no immediate flooding of the market is anticipated," PVM analysts said in a note.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York; additional reporting by Shadia Nasralla and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by David Goodman, Edmund Blair and David Gregorio)