Oil prices rise on rising Middle East tension, ongoing OPEC supply cut

SINGAPORE: Oil prices edged up on Tuesday (May 21) on signs that producer club OPEC will continue withholding supply this year and as tensions between the United States and Iran escalated.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at US$72.07 per barrel at 0033 GMT, up 10 cents, or 0.1 per cent, from their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up by 14 cents, or 0.2 per cent, at US$63.24 per barrel.

"Oil prices opened higher, after OPEC held onto its production cut deal," said ANZ on Tuesday.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and other non-member producers have been withholding production since the start of the year to prop up the market.

A meeting has been scheduled for Jun 25 to 26 to discuss the policy, but the cartel is now considering moving the event to Jul 3 to 4, according to OPEC sources on Monday, with its de-facto leader Saudi Arabia signaling a willingness to continue withholding output.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened Iran with "great force" if it attacked US interests in the Middle East. This came after a rocket attack in Iraq's capital Baghdad, which Washington suspects to have been organised by militia with ties to Iran.

ANZ bank said the rising tension in the Middle East meant a "risk premium is reflected in the price" of crude oil.

