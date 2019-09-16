Oil prices surge 15% after attack on Saudi facility hits global supply

NEW YORK: Oil prices surged more than 15 per cent at the open on Sunday (Sep 15) after an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities on Saturday that knocked out more than five per cent of global oil supply.

Brent crude futures jumped more than 19 per cent to a session high of US$71.95 a barrel at the opening, while US crude futures surged more than 15 per cent to a session high of US$63.34 a barrel.

State oil giant Saudi Aramco said the attack cut output by 5.7 million barrels per day, at a time when Aramco is trying to ready itself for what is expected to be the world's largest share sale.

Aramco gave no timeline for output resumption. A source close to the matter told Reuters the return to full oil capacity could take "weeks, not days."