Oil producers cut 84% of US Gulf of Mexico output: US regulator

HOUSTON: Oil producers cut 1.56 million barrels per day, or 84 per cent of the daily output, from US offshore Gulf of Mexico wells ahead of a hurricane due this week, the Department of the Interior reported on Tuesday.

Hurricane Laura is moving up the central US Gulf of Mexico and expected to become a major hurricane with 185km/h by landfall on Thursday. Energy producers evacuated 299 production platforms and 11 drilling rigs as of midday Tuesday, according to offshore regulators.

Well shut-ins also cut 1.65 billion cubic feet, or 61 per cent, of natural gas production from the US Gulf of Mexico, regulators said.

