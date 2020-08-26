Oil producers cut 84% of US Gulf of Mexico output: US regulator

Oil producers cut 84% of US Gulf of Mexico output: US regulator

A general view of the Centenario deep-water oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Ver
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Centenario deep-water oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Veracruz, Mexico January 17, 2014. Picture taken January 17, 2014. REUTERS/Henry Romero
(Updated: )

HOUSTON: Oil producers cut 1.56 million barrels per day, or 84 per cent of the daily output, from US offshore Gulf of Mexico wells ahead of a hurricane due this week, the Department of the Interior reported on Tuesday.

Hurricane Laura is moving up the central US Gulf of Mexico and expected to become a major hurricane with  185km/h by landfall on Thursday. Energy producers evacuated 299 production platforms and 11 drilling rigs as of midday Tuesday, according to offshore regulators.

Well shut-ins also cut 1.65 billion cubic feet, or 61 per cent, of natural gas production from the US Gulf of Mexico, regulators said.

Source: Reuters

