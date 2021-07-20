Oil rises after slide but COVID-19, supply concerns weigh

Oil prices stabilised on Tuesday after slumping around 7per cent in the previous session amid a broader market retreat led by concerns about a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, which came just as producers inked a new supply deal.

LONDON: Oil rose above US$69 a barrel on Tuesday, recouping some of the previous session's 7per cent slide, as a tight physical market pushed aside concerns about rising COVID-19 infections weakening the demand outlook and higher OPEC+ supply.

In a sign of tight supply, crude inventories in the United States are expected to fall for a ninth week. OPEC expects world oil demand to grow by 6.6per cent in 2021 with the expansion focused on the second half of the year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The oil market is still facing a supply deficit over the remainder of the year. This should limit the downside for oil prices," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. "That being said, the market is clearly unsettled about the demand outlook."

Brent crude gained 82 cents, or 1.2per cent, to US$69.44 by 0810 GMT, after sliding 6.8per cent on Monday. U.S. crude for August , which expires later on Tuesday, was up 93 cents, or 1.4per cent, at US$67.35, after falling 7.5per cent on Monday. The September U.S. crude contract was up 1per cent at US$67.01.

"Investors should keep in mind that the United States economy, the world's largest buyer of oil, is rapidly recovering," said Naeem Aslam of online broker AvaTrade.

Monday's selloff, which pushed oil to its lowest in two months and hit other risk assets like equities, was driven by concern that rising COVID-19 infections could cause demand to weaken again, just as OPEC+ has decided to add supply.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Delta coronavirus variant is now the dominant strain worldwide, U.S. officials said on Friday. U.S. cases of COVID-19 are up 70per cent over the previous week and deaths are up 26per cent, with outbreaks occurring in parts of the country with low vaccination rates.

Oil was also hit after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, called OPEC+, reached a compromise on Sunday to increase output.

(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by David Evans)