Oklahoma lawyers at trial's end say opioid 'kingpin' J&J fueled epidemic

NORMAN, Okla.: Lawyers for the state of Oklahoma on Monday compared Johnson & Johnson to a drug cartel leader as they sought to hold the drugmaker responsible for fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic in the first trial to result from lawsuits over the crisis.

Lawyers for the state, including Attorney General Mike Hunter, told a judge in Norman, Oklahoma that J&J's "greed" led the drugmaker to carry out a years-long marketing effort that caused "utter confusion" about the addictive painkillers' risks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In his closing argument, state lawyer Brad Beckworth said J&J knew opioids were harmful, yet minimized the risk of addiction in their marketing, resulting in a surge in overdose deaths as doctors overprescribed the drugs and they flooded the state.

"They didn't get here from a Mexican cartel," Beckworth said. "They got here from the pharmaceutical cartel, and the kingpin of them all is Johnson & Johnson."

The state urged Judge Thad Balkman, who presided over the nonjury trial for six weeks, to find J&J liable for creating a public nuisance and force it to pay up to US$17 billion over 30 years to address the epidemic.

Larry Ottoway, J&J's attorney, countered that its products, which had included the painkillers Duragesic and Nucynta, were minimally used in Oklahoma and that the company strictly adhered to federal regulations governing them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The medications served a legitimate purpose as a treatment for patients suffering from chronic pain and Oklahoma doctors were well-aware of the risks opioids posed when they prescribed them, he said.

"Only a company that believes its innocence would come in and defend itself against a state, but we take the challenge on because we believe we are right," Ottoway said in his closing argument.

The case is one of around 2,000 actions by state and local governments accusing drug manufacturers of contributing to the opioid epidemic. Opioids were linked to a record 47,600 overdose deaths in 2017, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Oklahoma case is being closely watched by plaintiffs in other opioid lawsuits, particularly in 1,900 cases pending before a federal judge in Ohio who has been pushing for a settlement ahead of an October trial.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Purdue and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd were originally also defendants in the case. Purdue reached a US$270 million settlement with the state in March and Teva settled for US$85 million in June. Both deny wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Heide Brandes; writing by Nate Raymond; editing by Noeleen Walder, Jonathan Oatis and Rosalba O'Brien)