Omani oil minister says he believes there is consensus for output cuts

VIENNA: Omani Energy Minister Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy said on Sunday that he believed there was a consensus among OPEC oil producers that oil output should be cut.

Asked if he thinks there is a consensus for a cut, he told reporters: "I think so, yes. We enjoyed the benefits of cuts."

He added Oman was ready to join any cuts decided by OPEC and its allies next week. "Of course, we have always been a champion of cutting."

Oil ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meet in Vienna on Thursday, followed by talks with non-OPEC oil producers.

(Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Kevin Liffey)