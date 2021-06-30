Online broker Robinhood to pay US$70 million for 'systemic supervisory failures'

WASHINGTON: Online broker Robinhood Financial has been ordered to pay US$70 million for 'systemic supervisory failures' that harmed thousands of consumers in the process, an industry regulator announced on Wednesday.

The firm will pay a US$57 million penalty and US$12.6 million in restitution to harmed consumers. The penalty was the largest ever issued by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), according to the agency. The regulator said the firm misled consumers and exposed them to excessively risky trading tools, and also failed consumers when its services suffered multiple outages.

"We are glad to put this matter behind us and look forward to continuing to focus on our customers and democratising finance for all," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement, noting the brokerage has invested heavily in customer resources and support as well as compliance.

Robinhood in December agreed to pay US$65 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to settle charges it misled customers about its revenue sources.

The online startup, which has been credited with helping popularise trading among millennials, has seen scrutiny from regulators and lawmakers increase in recent months as retail investors have piled into so-called "meme stocks" such as GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings.