Online retailer Boohoo to move to new auditing model for suppliers

Online fashion retailer Boohoo said on Friday it would move all of its suppliers to a new auditing model over the next 12 months in its latest effort to address failings brought to light in media reports a year ago.

REUTERS: Online fashion retailer Boohoo said on Friday it would move all of its suppliers to a new auditing model over the next 12 months in its latest effort to address failings brought to light in media reports a year ago.

The London-listed company commissioned a review last July following British media reports about factory working conditions and low pay in Leicester in central England.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Sunday Times newspaper reported at the time that workers in a factory there were making clothes destined for Boohoo were being paid as little as 3.50 pounds (US$4.89) an hour.

Boohoo in March announced it was consolidating its list of British suppliers after accepting recommendations of the review.

"Suppliers are visited more frequently, sub-contracting has been removed, products can only be purchased from our approved supplier list; mandatory whistle-blower helplines have been installed at every supplier," Boohoo said on Friday.

(US$1 = 0.7156 pounds)

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)