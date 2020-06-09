Online used car seller Vroom raises US$467.5 million in US IPO

REUTERS: Online used car seller Vroom Inc said on Monday it raised US$467.5 million in its initial public offering as appetite for new stocks rebounds after the COVID-19 pandemic put many debuts on hold.

Vroom priced its IPO of 21.25 million shares at US$22, valuing the company at US$2.48 billion.

The company priced its shares above the US$18-US$20 range it had given earlier.

