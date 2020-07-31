Only Apple sees growth in second quarter as global smartphone market shrinks 14per cent - Canalys

Apple was the only major phone vendor to see growth in the second quarter as the global smartphone market shrank 14per cent year on year to 285 million units sold, with the coronavirus weighing on demand in major markets, research firm Canalys said.

Apple sold 45.1 million iPhones globally in the period, up 25per cent year on year, making it the third best seller globally. China's Huawei Technologies snatched the title of biggest smartphone seller from Samsung Electronics , but both saw declines, of 5per cent and 30per cent, respectively.

