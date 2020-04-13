OPEC+ agrees largest ever oil output cut of 9.7 million bpd: sources

OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations agreed on Sunday to cut output by a record amount, representing around 10per cent of global supply, to support oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic, sources said.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria April 9, 2020.

The group, known as OPEC+, agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels per day for May-June after a compromise with Mexico, two OPEC+ sources said.

