OPEC+ considers a further 500,000 bpd oil output cut: sources

OPEC and its allies are considering a further cut in their oil output of 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) due to the impact of the coronavirus on oil demand, two OPEC sources and a third industry source familiar with discussions said on Monday.

LONDON: OPEC and its allies are considering a further cut in their oil output of 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) due to the impact of the coronavirus on oil demand, two OPEC sources and a third industry source familiar with discussions said on Monday.

The group, known as OPEC+, are considering holding a ministerial meeting on Feb. 14-15, one of the OPEC sources said, earlier than their current schedule for a meeting in March.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Edmund Blair)