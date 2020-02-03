OPEC+ considers a further 500,000 bpd oil output cut: sources

OPEC+ considers a further 500,000 bpd oil output cut: sources

OPEC and its allies are considering a further cut in their oil output of 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) due to the impact of the coronavirus on oil demand, two OPEC sources and a third industry source familiar with discussions said on Monday.

The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquart
The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) sits outside its headquarters ahead of the OPEC and NON-OPEC meeting, Austria December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger - RC2OPD9UDEUY

The group, known as OPEC+, are considering holding a ministerial meeting on Feb. 14-15, one of the OPEC sources said, earlier than their current schedule for a meeting in March.

(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Edmund Blair)

Source: Reuters

