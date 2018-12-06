OPEC agrees oil output cut, no final figure yet: delegate

OPEC agreed on Thursday a tentative deal to cut oil output but has not yet come up with a final figure, an OPEC delegate said.

VIENNA: OPEC agreed on Thursday a tentative deal to cut oil output but has not yet come up with a final figure, an OPEC delegate said.

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said earlier that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries needed non-OPEC Russia to come on board with cuts. He said a final decision by OPEC and its allies was likely by Friday evening.

Advertisement

(Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; Editing by Dale Hudson)