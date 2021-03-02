OPEC demand outlook sees oil stocks falling in 2021: sources

OPEC expects oil inventories to drop by about 400 million barrels in 2021 in the latest supply and demand outlook being reviewed by a technical meeting on Tuesday, two OPEC+ sources said.

The figure, similar to the implied 2021 stock draw of 406 million barrels seen a month ago by OPEC, is part of what one of the OPEC sources called a "healthy" supply and demand balance for 2021.

OPEC+ experts, the Joint Technical Committee, are meeting on Tuesday ahead of a ministerial meeting on Thursday to decide oil output policy.

