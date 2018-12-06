OPEC waiting for Russia before deciding level of oil cut

OPEC has made a planned cut in oil output effectively conditional on the contribution from non-OPEC producer Russia, OPEC delegates said on Thursday as the group gathered for a meeting in Vienna.

The logo of the OPEC is seen at OPEC&apos;s headquarters in Vienna
The logo of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen at OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Five delegates said the group was waiting for news from Russia as Energy Minister Alexander Novak flew back from Vienna on Wednesday for a possible meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

(Reporting by OPEC Newsroom; Editing by Dale Hudson)

Source: Reuters

