Operator of Trump International Hotel in Vancouver files for bankruptcy

VANCOUVER: The company that operates the Trump International Hotel in Vancouver said on Friday it has filed for bankruptcy, blaming the coronavirus pandemic for lost revenue and financial hardship.

TA Hotel Management Ltd Partnership (TAHMLP), a unit of Malaysia-based TA Global Bhd , said the temporary closure since March due to COVID-19 impacted the hotel's business.

"Its ongoing expenses since the outbreak of COVID-19 and lack of revenue has placed TAHMLP into a position of insolvency," a statement on the company website said.

Documents filed in Canada on Thursday showed that TA Hotel Management Ltd Partnership owes CUS$4.79 million (US$3.66 million) and has total assets of CUS$1.1 million. TA Hotel Management leased the hotel premises and operated it, according to the statement.

Vancouver-based developer Holborn Group, which owns the tower, licensed the Trump name for the project under a 2013 agreement.

Grant Thornton Ltd has been appointed as the trustee. A meeting of creditors will take place on Sept. 16.

(US$1 = 1.3091 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Moira Warburton; Editing by Leslie Adler)