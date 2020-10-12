Opioid drug maker Mallinckrodt files for US bankruptcy protection

Mallinckrodt Plc filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday in the face of lawsuits alleging it fueled the U.S. opioid epidemic and after the drugmaker lost a court battle to avoid paying higher rebates to state Medicaid programs for its top-selling drug.

Mallinckrodt said on Monday it had agreed to pay US$1.6 billion over several years to settle opioid-related litigation. About US$450 million would be paid as part of its settlement once the company emerged from chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company would then pay US$200 million in the first and second year after its emergence from the bankruptcy, and US$150 million subsequently through the seventh year.

Mallinckrodt had agreed to pay US$260 million over seven years to resolve disputes related to its multiple-sclerosis drug H.P. Acthar gel and pay out rebates to state Medicaid programs.

The company had said in February it planned to have its generic drug business file for bankruptcy as part of a tentative US$1.6 billion opioid settlement to resolve claims by state attorneys general and U.S. cities and counties.

Mallinckrodt also plans to dismiss its appeal to a March ruling related to Acthar gel, whose price per-vial has risen from about US$50 in 2001 to US$38,892 in 2019.

During the bankruptcy protection, the company said it aims to resolve opioid-related claims and reduce its debt by about US$1.3 billion, while surviving on cash on hand and cash generated from operations.

The company listed both assets and liabilities in the range of US$1 billion to US$10 billion in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District Of Delaware.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston, Rama Venkat and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shounak Dasgupta)