Oracle co-CEO Mark Hurd passes away

REUTERS: Oracle Corp's co-chief executive officer, Mark Hurd, passed away on Friday, according to an internal company email reviewed by Reuters.

The business software maker announced last month that Hurd would be going on medical leave but did not give any other details.

Hurd was one of Oracle's two CEOs, the other being Safra Catz who covered his responsibilities during his absence, along with founder and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison.

Hurd was named Oracle's co-president in September 2010, a month after he was ousted in a controversial fashion from Hewlett-Packard Co, where he had been chief executive since 2005. (reut.rs/2kfZh1Z)

When Hurd and Catz were named co-CEOs in 2014, analysts were skeptical about the move. However, cloud software giants like Salesforce.com Inc have since also had a co-CEO structure in place.

(Reporting by Neha Malara and Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

