Oracle confirms it is part of proposal for TikTok

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier in the day that the Trump administration received a proposal from Oracle over the weekend to make Chinese-owned short video app TikTok a U.S.-headquartered company and will review the plan this week.

Smartphone with Tik Tok logo is seen in front of displayed Oracle logo in this illustration
A smartphone with the Tik Tok logo is seen in front of a displayed Oracle logo in this illustration taken, Septemeber 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reporting by Neha Malara and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Source: Reuters

