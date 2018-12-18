Oracle quarterly profit rises 5 percent

Business software maker Oracle Corp reported a 5.4 percent rise in quarterly profit on Monday, driven by growth in its cloud services and license support business.

The company's net income rose to US$2.33 billion, or 61 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Nov. 30, from US$2.21 billion, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell to US$9.56 billion from US$9.59 billion.

