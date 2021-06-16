Oracle quarterly revenue beats estimates on cloud boost

Oracle Corp beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by its cloud product and software licensing sales as people worked remotely.

FILE PHOTO: The Oracle logo is shown on an office building in Irvine, California, U.S. June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

REUTERS: Oracle Corp beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, helped by its cloud product and software licensing sales as people worked remotely.

Total revenue rose 8per cent to US$11.23 billion in the quarter ended May 31. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$11.04 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

