Oracle revenue beats as cloud business benefits from remote work

REUTERS: Business software maker Oracle Corp beat quarterly revenue expectations on Thursday as more companies signed up for its cloud services and software to support their remote workforce amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total revenue rose 1.6per cent to US$9.37 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$9.19 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's net income rose to US$2.25 billion, or 72 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 31, from US$2.14 billion, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

