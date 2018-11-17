Oracle veteran Thomas Kurian to replace Diane Greene as Google Cloud CEO

Former Oracle Corp product chief Thomas Kurian is replacing Diane Greene as chief executive of Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud, according to a blog post https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/inside-google-cloud/transitioning-google-cloud-after-three-great-years from Greene.

Kurian will join Google team on Nov. 26, while Greene will continue as CEO through January.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)