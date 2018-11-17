Oracle veteran Thomas Kurian to replace Diane Greene as Google Cloud CEO

Business

Oracle veteran Thomas Kurian to replace Diane Greene as Google Cloud CEO

Former Oracle Corp product chief Thomas Kurian is replacing Diane Greene as chief executive of Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud, according to a blog post https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/inside-google-cloud/transitioning-google-cloud-after-three-great-years from Greene.

FILE PHOTO: Nigerian firm takes blame for routing Google traffic through China
FILE PHOTO: A Google logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, California, U.S., November 1, 2018. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Former Oracle Corp product chief Thomas Kurian is replacing Diane Greene as chief executive of Alphabet Inc's Google Cloud, according to a blog post https://cloud.google.com/blog/topics/inside-google-cloud/transitioning-google-cloud-after-three-great-years from Greene.

Kurian will join Google team on Nov. 26, while Greene will continue as CEO through January.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark