Organisers cancel 2020 New York auto show

REUTERS: Organisers said on Friday (May 22) they were cancelling the 2020 New York auto show that had previously been pushed back until August, citing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the venue's use as a field hospital.

The show, which was initially set for early April and is typically used to unveil many new vehicles, was previously postponed until August. The Javits Convention Center remains set-up as an active hospital and is in standby mode for the foreseeable future, organizers said.

The next New York show will take place Apr 2-11, 2021. A string of auto shows have been cancelled this year and some automakers - like Toyota Motor - are opting to hold virtual unveilings of new vehicles.

