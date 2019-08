related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Osram and AMS said on Wednesday that talks about a takeover of the German lighting group by the Austrian sensor maker were progressing.

Osram called the negotiations "constructive", while AMS said talks were "moving ahead in good faith".

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)