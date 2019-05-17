Overstock CEO defends personal stock sale after shareholders question move

Shares of the company that offers a range of lower-priced luxury goods, fell over 15per cent after a filing revealed Byrne, the largest shareholder in the company, had sold about 500,000 of his shares, or 9per cent of his stake.

Shares of the company, which offers a range of lower-priced luxury goods, fell about 16per cent on Thursday after a filing revealed that Byrne, Overstock's largest shareholder, had sold about 500,000 of his shares, or 9per cent of his stake.

Byrne revealed on Friday that he had sold a total of about 900,000 of his shares, or 15.5per cent, which had created "an unanticipated stir" among the company's shareholders.

Byrne, in a letter to shareholders, said people who he had never heard of were demanding answers regarding the timing, reasoning and purpose of the sale.

"Not once have I ever asked a shareholder for his reasons in any decision he made. Yet, given the consternation this has caused, I will give answer, to preclude further recurrence of mass vapors," Byrne said.

Byrne said that he told shareholders a year ago that he would make "significant sales" of his shares to fund different projects, including blockchain investments and to supplement his nominal salary of US$100,000 annually.

"I do not intend to ever give such an explanation again. I owe shareholders staying within the law and not making decisions based on inside information," Byrne said.

Byrne had previously pledged about 1.9 million of his 5.8 million shares he owned prior to this week's sale as collateral for credit from banks.

Overstock's shares, which are up 3per cent in morning trading on Friday, have fallen about 89per cent from its record high in January 2018, when the company was benefiting from its plan to launch a digital token and from the hype around cryptocurrencies.

