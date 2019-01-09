Owners of Chrysler Building looking to sell: WSJ

The owners of New York City's Chrysler Building have hired real estate services firm CBRE Group Inc to market the property, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing the chairman of CBRE's New York City capital markets group.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Council took a majority stake in the building for a reported US$800 million in 2008, while real-estate firm Tishman Speyer Properties owns the remaining stake.

The skyscraper has been a part of the Manhattan skyline since 1930 and was the world's tallest building until it was surpassed by the Empire State Building 11 months later.

