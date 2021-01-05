P&G, Billie halt deal after US FTC challenge

P&G, Billie halt deal after US FTC challenge

Procter & Gamble Co and Billie Inc, which sells women's razors and other body care products, have decided to terminate their planned merger agreement, the two companies said in a joint statement.

The logo for Procter & Gamble Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Procter & Gamble Co. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint in December aiming to stop the deal.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Source: Reuters

