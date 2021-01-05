P&G, Billie halt deal after US FTC challenge
Procter & Gamble Co and Billie Inc, which sells women's razors and other body care products, have decided to terminate their planned merger agreement, the two companies said in a joint statement.
WASHINGTON: Procter & Gamble Co and Billie Inc, which sells women's razors and other body care products, have decided to terminate their planned merger agreement, the two companies said in a joint statement.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint in December aiming to stop the deal.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)