P&G, Billie halt deal after US FTC challenge

WASHINGTON: Procter & Gamble Co and Billie Inc, which sells women's razors and other body care products, have decided to terminate their planned merger agreement, the two companies said in a joint statement.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint in December aiming to stop the deal.

