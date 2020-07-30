P&G forecasts higher profit as COVID-19 pandemic drives cleaning boom

CINCINNATI: Procter & Gamble Co forecast full-year sales and profit above Wall Street expectations on Thursday (Jul 30), benefiting from a surge in demand for detergents and toilet paper as pandemic lockdowns prompt cleaning drives at homes.

Shares of the company rose about 2 per cent in premarket trading after it also beat analysts' expectations for fourth-quarter revenue and profit.

Hunkered down at home, people have focused on housekeeping and better hygiene, driving sales of P&G's Bounty paper towels, Charmin toilet paper and Tide detergent among other products.

P&G now forecasts fiscal 2021 adjusted profit to rise between 3 per cent to 7 per cent or US$5.27 to US$5.48 per share, while analysts were expecting profit of US$5.23 per share, according to IBES data from Refintiv.

The company also expects sales to grow in the range of 1 per cent to 3 per cent, compared with estimates of a 1.93 per cent rise.

In the quarter ended Jun 30, sales from P&G's fabric and home care unit, its biggest business that makes Ariel detergent and Downy fabric softener saw 11 per cent increase to US$6.29 billion.

Net earnings attributable was US$2.80 billion, or US$1.07 per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of US$5.24 billion, or US$2.12 per share, a year earlier. The year ago quarter had an impairment charge of about US$8 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned US$1.16 per share above estimates of US$1.01.

The maker of Tide and Gillette products posted net sales of US$17.70 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$16.97 billion, according to IBES data from Refintiv.

