P&G forecasts higher profit as pandemic drives cleaning boom

Procter & Gamble Co beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, benefiting from increased demand for its cleaning supplies as people become more conscious of the standard of hygiene at home during the pandemic.

Shares of the company rose about 2per cent in premarket trading after it also beat analysts' expectations for fourth-quarter revenue and profit.

Hunkered down at home, people have focused on housekeeping and better hygiene, driving sales of P&G's Bounty paper towels, Charmin toilet paper and Tide detergent among other products.

P&G now forecasts fiscal 2021 adjusted profit to rise between 3per cent to 7per cent or US$5.27 to US$5.48 per share, while analysts were expecting profit of US$5.23 per share, according to IBES data from Refintiv.

The company also expects sales to grow in the range of 1per cent to 3per cent, compared with estimates of a 1.93per cent rise.

In the quarter ended June 30, sales from P&G's fabric and home care unit, its biggest business that makes Ariel detergent and Downy fabric softener saw 11per cent increase to US$6.29 billion.

Net earnings attributable was US$2.80 billion, or US$1.07 per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of US$5.24 billion, or US$2.12 per share, a year earlier. The year ago quarter had an impairment charge of about US$8 billion.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned US$1.16 per share above estimates of US$1.01.

The maker of Tide and Gillette products posted net sales of US$17.70 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$16.97 billion, according to IBES data from Refintiv.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)