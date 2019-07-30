P&G posts strong sales, takes US$8 billion Gillette writedown

REUTERS: Procter & Gamble Co's quarterly revenue and profit beat Wall Street expectations on Tuesday, sending shares up even as the world's No.1 personal goods company took an US$8 billion writedown on its Gillette shaving business.

Boosted by price hikes and strong demand for its SK-II and Olay beauty products, P&G's organic sales rose 7per cent. Price hikes contributed 3 percentage points to organic sales growth, a closely-watched metric which excludes items like acquisitions, divestitures and currency effects. Shares rose 4.5per cent in early trading to hit a record high of US$121.24.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, P&G reported a net loss of about US$5.24 billion, or US$2.12 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, due to an US$8 billion non-cash writedown of Gillette. For the same period last year, P&G's net income was US$1.89 billion, or 72 cents per share.

Gillette razors, gels and foams are some of P&G's most internationally distributed products. P&G said the writedown was due primarily to foreign exchange fluctuations, increased competition over the past three years, and a shrinking market for blades and razors as consumers in developed markets shave less frequently. Net sales in the grooming business, which includes Gillette, have declined in 11 out of the last 12 quarters.

"Initial carrying values for Gillette were established nearly 14 years ago in 2005 ... new competitors have entered at prices below the category average," Chief Financial Officer Jon Moeller said on a call.

P&G paid US$57 billion in 2005 for Gillette, the world's No.1 shaving brand that is more than a century old. But the 2010s saw technology alter the way consumers purchased razors, as well as a relaxing of social norms prompting men to shave less often, according to a Euromonitor report.

Advertisement

Advertisement

P&G has been cutting prices and investing in new products at its grooming business, hoping to claw back market share from upstart shaving brands bought by rivals, such as Unilever's Dollar Shave Club and Edgewell Personal Care's recent acquisition of Harry's. For instance, P&G recently launched a razor called SkinGuard, designed for men with sensitive skin prone to irritation.

P&G has signaled to analysts for sometime that it might write down Gillette, given the market's issues; the charge is just an accounting expression of what we knew was happening to the business, Bernstein analyst Ali Dibadj said.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.10 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of US$1.05 as all 10 of P&G's global categories grew organic sales.

P&G, like other consumer goods companies, has been raising prices on many of its products to tackle soaring freight and raw material costs that have dented margins. Organic sales in P&G's beauty business rose 8per cent, boosted by demand for its super-premium SK-II brand and Olay skin care products. In the fabric and home care unit, the company's biggest business that sells Tide detergent and Febreze air fresheners, organic sales climbed 10per cent.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

"Expectations were creeping higher into the print, but P&G far exceeded even the most optimistic expectations," Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog said, adding that P&G's organic sales growth of 7per cent was its strongest in 13 years.

The company's net sales rose 3.6per cent to US$17.09 billion in the fourth quarter, beating analysts' average estimate of US$16.86 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Nick Zieminski)