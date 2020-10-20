P&G raises forecasts as cleaning product sales boom

Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co raised its annual sales forecast on Tuesday, as it benefitted from a coronavirus-driven surge in demand which has driven sales of cleaning products as much as 30per cent higher.

REUTERS: Consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co raised its annual sales forecast on Tuesday, as it benefitted from a coronavirus-driven surge in demand which has driven sales of cleaning products as much as 30per cent higher.

The company's shares, already up 14per cent this year, rose almost 2per cent in early deals after it released numbers that also showed strong gains in sales across most of its divisions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overall net sales in the unit which houses brands like Mr Clean and Tide rose 14per cent in the first quarter, as consumers stocked up on anything they could get their hands on to clean their homes and potentially slow the spread of the virus.

The company said "personal cleansing" grew 30per cent with double digit sales in every region, while its Home Care organic sales were up more than 30per cent.

It also reported a 12per cent increase in volumes in its Health Care segment, which sells Oral-B toothbrushes and Crest toothpaste.

Full-year sales should now rise by 3per cent to 4per cent, compared with a prior forecast of a 1per cent to 3per cent increase, the company said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The outlook raise followed that of rival Reckitt Benckiser , on a jump in demand for its Lysol and Dettol cleaning products. Dettol sales rose 50per cent in the quarter, the British consumer goods maker said.

Cincinnati-based P&G also raised and narrowed its fiscal 2021 core earnings per share forecast. It now expects it to be up 5per cent to 8per cent, compared with a prior forecast of a 3per cent to 7per cent increase. Organic sales growth outlook was also increased to 4per cent to 5per cent from an earlier range of 2per cent to 4per cent.

It also said it would buy back more shares, targeting US$7 billion to US$9 billion in fiscal 2021, from the US$6 billion to US$8 billion it aimed for earlier.

The maker of Gillette products said net sales rose to US$19.32 billion from US$17.80 billion in the three months to Sept. 30, beating analysts' average estimate of US$18.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Patrick Graham)