P&G raises full-year forecast after beauty, healthcare brands drive profit beat

REUTERS: Procter & Gamble Co on Tuesday raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts after a better-than-expected first quarter, powered by demand for its premium beauty and toothpaste brands.

Shares of the world's biggest personal care goods company rose 4.4per cent in premarket trading.

P&G, which makes Tide detergent and Pantene shampoo, has been raising prices and investing in new products across most of its business, hoping to claw back market share from upstart brands that have cropped up in recent years.

P&G forecast full-year core earnings growth in the range of 5per cent to 10per cent, compared with its prior estimate of 4per cent to 9per cent growth. The company expects full-year sales to grow as much as 5per cent, compared with earlier expectation of 4per cent. P&G retained its lower-end sales growth forecast of 3per cent.

Organic sales, which exclude acquisitions, divestitures and currency effects, rose 7per cent in the company's fiscal first quarter, ended Sept. 30.

P&G said organic sales rose 10per cent in its beauty business, which makes SK-II and Olay products. The company, which launched its Oral-B Genius X electric toothbrush and Crest toothpaste aimed at people with sensitive teeth and gum, said organic sales rose 9per cent at its healthcare business.

Organic sales in the grooming unit, a sore point for the company, reported 1per cent growth. It took an US$8 billion writedown for its Gillette shaving business in the fourth quarter.

Overall, net sales climbed 6.6per cent to US$17.80 billion, beating analysts' average estimate of US$17.42 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company rose to US$3.59 billion, or US$1.36 per share, in the three months, from US$3.20 billion, or US$1.22 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, P&G earned US$1.37 per share, beating estimates of US$1.24.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru and Richa Naidu in Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr and Steve Orlofsky)