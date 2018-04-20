P&G reports flat profits in 'difficult' markets

NEW YORK: Procter & Gamble reported flat quarterly profits on Thursday (Apr 19) on slightly higher sales, pointing to tough pricing competition in some key product lines, including the slumping shaving business.

The US consumer products giant, whose offerings include Crest toothpaste and Tide detergent, said net income for the quarter ending Mar 31 was US$2.5 billion, essentially unchanged from the year-ago period.

Revenues rose four per cent to US$16.3 billion.

P&G said premium beauty products like Olay Skin Care had enjoyed strong sales growth, while a heavy cough/cold season boosted sales in health care, which includes the Vicks line of cough drops.

But the company reported another drop in grooming sales amid intensifying competition that has pressured P&G's Gillette line into price cuts. P&G also cited tough pricing conditions in its baby care business.

Chief Financial Officer Jon Moeller described the retail environment as one of "intensifying competition," with companies like Walmart and Target selling items at lower prices as they battle for market share with Amazon and other online sellers.

Big-box stores are also keeping pared-down inventories, preferring to spend their cash on new investments to drive growth, Moeller said in a briefing with reporters.

"The ecosystems in which we operate around the world are being disrupted and transformed," Chief Executive David Taylor said in a statement.

"We will change at an even faster rate - winning through superiority, cost and cash productivity and a strengthened organisation and culture."

The earnings are the first since activist investor Nelson Peltz joined the board of directors at P&G after a bruising shareholder campaign and vote recount.

P&G earlier on Thursday announced an agreement to acquire the consumer health group of German pharmaceutical and chemicals group Merck for €3.4 billion (US$4.2 billion) in cash.

P&G said the assets would complement its existing over-the-counter healthcare business. It replaces a joint venture with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, which is being terminated in July.

P&G's earnings translated into US$0.95 per share and US$1.00 per share when currency effects are excluded. Analysts had expected US$1.04 per share.

Shares fell 2.2 per cent to US$76.48 in pre-market trading.

