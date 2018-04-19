P&G's quarterly sales beat estimates

REUTERS: Procter & Gamble Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, boosted by strong sales in its beauty, and fabric and homecare businesses.

Earlier in the day, P&G agreed to buy the consumer health business of Merck KGaA for about 3.4 billion euros (US$4.2 billion), giving its vitamin brands such as Seven Seas and greater exposure to Latin American and Asian markets.

Net income attributable to the company fell to US$2.51 billion, or 95 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, compared with US$2.52 billion, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales for the world's largest consumer products maker by market value rose 4.3 percent to US$16.28 billion, compared to analysts' estimate of US$16.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

