P&G's quarterly sales miss Wall Street estimates, shares fall

REUTERS: Procter & Gamble Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Thursday, its first miss in five quarters, hurt by a stronger dollar, sending its shares down about 2per cent.

Net sales rose 4.6per cent to US$18.24 billion, slightly below the average analyst estimate of US$18.37 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net earnings attributable to P&G rose to US$3.72 billion, or US$1.41 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$3.19 billion, or US$1.22 per share, a year earlier.

